Precigen (PGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Precigen to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Precigen had a negative net margin of 84.48% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. On average, analysts expect Precigen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen Stock Up 6.8 %

PGEN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,415. Precigen has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $341.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 177,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $211,781.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 213,661 shares of company stock worth $257,469 in the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Precigen by 301.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 55,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

About Precigen

(Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.