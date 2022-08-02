Precision BioSciences (DTIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.12. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 25,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,686. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $95.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair downgraded Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at $176,551.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 212,976 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 114,337 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

