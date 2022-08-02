Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Lowered to $154.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $157.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

PG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.36. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

