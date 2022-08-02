Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,481 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 4.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

Prologis Price Performance

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $130.95. 32,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,721. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

