ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $10.82

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $11.26. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 640,795 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.