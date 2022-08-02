PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PS Business Parks Stock Performance

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $187.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.19. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $149.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.83.

PS Business Parks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.2168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

Institutional Trading of PS Business Parks

About PS Business Parks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

