PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
PS Business Parks Stock Performance
Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $187.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.19. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $149.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.83.
PS Business Parks Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.2168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.
Institutional Trading of PS Business Parks
About PS Business Parks
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.