PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von Sells 1,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTC Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,431. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $137.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average is $109.53.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,426,000 after purchasing an additional 238,059 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in PTC by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,019 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PTC by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,378,000 after acquiring an additional 170,463 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PTC by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,102 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

