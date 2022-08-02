Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,467. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.0% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

