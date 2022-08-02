Pzena Investment Management, Inc (PZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:PZN opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.39. Pzena Investment Management has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

