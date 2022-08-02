Pzena Investment Management, Inc (PZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.
Pzena Investment Management Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PZN opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.39. Pzena Investment Management has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.
