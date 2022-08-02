QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires 19,321 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 342.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 416,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 133,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

FXI opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.