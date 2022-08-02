QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires Shares of 522 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after acquiring an additional 603,924 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,002,000 after acquiring an additional 306,870 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 20,037.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,903,000 after acquiring an additional 296,155 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

CTAS stock opened at $423.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.44. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

