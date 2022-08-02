QCM Cayman Ltd. Grows Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 1.2% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $693.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $659.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $692.79. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.31.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

