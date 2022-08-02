QCM Cayman Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 6.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.7 %

SNPS stock opened at $370.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.59.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.70.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

