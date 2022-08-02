Qorvo (QRVO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Qorvo to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Qorvo has set its Q1 guidance at $2.00 to $2.25 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Qorvo to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $102.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average of $116.01. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $90.16 and a 1 year high of $201.46.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 227.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 113.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen set a $108.00 price objective on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.19.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

