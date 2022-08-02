Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYJ. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

