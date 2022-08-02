Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1,358.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.21. 30,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,510. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.