Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $145.28. 38,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.65 and its 200 day moving average is $148.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

