Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,197 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50. The company has a market cap of $139.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

