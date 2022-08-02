Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 555 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 79,528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,841. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

