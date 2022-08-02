Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $21.62 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 9.3% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,427,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Amazon.com by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $136.64. 1,379,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,249,228. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 121.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.45.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

