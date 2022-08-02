QuinStreet (QNST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect QuinStreet to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.51 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.16%. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QNST stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $583.18 million, a PE ratio of 152.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

In other QuinStreet news, Director James R. Simons acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,064.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 17.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 85,075 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

