Rainicorn (RAINI) Trading Up 15.2% This Week

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $12.52 million and $218,165.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.28 or 0.00626413 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016632 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00034872 BTC.
Rainicorn Coin Profile
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
