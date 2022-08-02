Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,100 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,160 ($26.47) to GBX 2,100 ($25.73) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rathbones Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Rathbones Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

RTBBF remained flat at $20.35 on Tuesday. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

