Ravencoin Classic Market Cap Achieves $272,172.78 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $272,172.78 and approximately $10,869.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,753.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,596.19 or 0.07015190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00156846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00250568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00682254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.18 or 0.00576550 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005424 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

