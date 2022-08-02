Raymond James Lowers Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$17.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC cut Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.41.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Aecon Group stock traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 485,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,090. The stock has a market capitalization of C$647.34 million and a P/E ratio of 13.26. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$10.59 and a 1-year high of C$22.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.