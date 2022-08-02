Raymond James Trims Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Target Price to C$17.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. FIX downgraded Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of AEGXF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. Aecon Group has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

