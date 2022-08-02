RealFevr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,661.00 (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. RealFevr has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $9,661.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00627929 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017083 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034726 BTC.
About RealFevr
RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.
RealFevr Coin Trading
