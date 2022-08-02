Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Short Interest Update

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,330,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 15,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,374,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.50. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.18%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

