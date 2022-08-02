Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Increased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $9,295,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

