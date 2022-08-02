Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the quarter.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.87. 9,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.09. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $131.51.
Several research firms have recently commented on RETA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
