Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the quarter.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.87. 9,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.09. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $131.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RETA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

