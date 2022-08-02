Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Market Capitalization Tops $6.61 Million

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00004679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $41,948.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00434789 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000672 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.38 or 0.02120448 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00275355 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

Receive Access Ecosystem (CRYPTO:RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Receive Access Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

