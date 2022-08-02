Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Market Capitalization Tops $6.61 Million

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00004679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $41,948.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00434789 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000672 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.38 or 0.02120448 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00275355 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000720 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000145 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem (CRYPTO:RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
