Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) in the last few weeks:

7/29/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $97.00.

7/26/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $104.00.

7/18/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $113.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Texas Roadhouse is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/9/2022 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.89. 547,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

In other news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

