Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.20-10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRX. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.60.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE RRX traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $134.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.51 and its 200 day moving average is $138.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $702,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $627,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $509,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $385,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.