Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.6% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $697.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $578.89 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $605.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $636.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

