REGENXBIO (RGNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.33). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 2.4 %

RGNX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,945. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

Several analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $130,003.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,821.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,070,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,078,000 after purchasing an additional 163,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

