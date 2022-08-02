Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Update

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,074,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 1,687,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,743.0 days.

Shares of Reliance Worldwide stock remained flat at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. Reliance Worldwide has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $4.82.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.80 price target for the company.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

