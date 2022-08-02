renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Hits $0.0660 on Major Exchanges

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $203,587.44 and $29.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00627929 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00034571 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject.

Buying and Selling renDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

