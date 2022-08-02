REPO (REPO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.25 Million

REPO (REPO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, REPO has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $19,059.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00616583 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00035021 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN.

Buying and Selling REPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.