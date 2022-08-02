Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 2nd (AEGXF, AGM, ALV, AMED, AMN, ARE, BLDR, BOOM, CBRL, CCXI)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 2nd:

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$12.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$19.50.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $79.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $109.00.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $124.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $167.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler to a sell rating. Piper Sandler currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a peer perform rating.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities to a market perform rating.

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$7.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$9.50.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $109.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $137.00.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $131.00.

Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) was downgraded by analysts at ING Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to an underperform rating.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $178.00 price target on the stock.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an underweight rating.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.50.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $88.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $121.00.

ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

