Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) in the last few weeks:

8/1/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

7/26/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

7/15/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/17/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

6/16/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/8/2022 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AEO opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 444.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 115,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

