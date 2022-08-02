Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $187.50 to $150.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $187.50 to $150.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $139.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $155.50 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $143.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Alphabet had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

7/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $133.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $132.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $153.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at Itau BBA Securities. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $205.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/20/2022 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $150.00.

7/19/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $143.00.

7/18/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $165.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Alphabet was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

7/14/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $158.75 to $145.00.

7/5/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to $145.00.

6/30/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $165.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $132.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

GOOGL traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.13. 20,083,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,707,808. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,737 shares of company stock worth $11,549,847 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the second quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 19,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,282,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,555,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,389,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

