Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LTC Properties (LTC)

8/1/2022 – LTC Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – LTC Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2022 – LTC Properties was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

7/29/2022 – LTC Properties was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/7/2022 – LTC Properties had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – LTC Properties was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

6/3/2022 – LTC Properties is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:LTC opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,457,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,428,000 after purchasing an additional 102,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LTC Properties by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,949,000 after purchasing an additional 755,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LTC Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,012,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LTC Properties by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

