Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LTC Properties (LTC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC):
- 8/1/2022 – LTC Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – LTC Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/1/2022 – LTC Properties was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.
- 7/29/2022 – LTC Properties was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
- 7/7/2022 – LTC Properties had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2022 – LTC Properties was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.
- 6/3/2022 – LTC Properties is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.
LTC Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:LTC opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.91.
LTC Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 98.28%.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
