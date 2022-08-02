Retirement Group LLC Acquires 3,354 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $107.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

