Retirement Group LLC Buys 860 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SR opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. Spire’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

