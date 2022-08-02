Retirement Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.57.

