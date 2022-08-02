Retirement Group LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $145.27 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.55.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

