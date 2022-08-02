Retirement Group LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

