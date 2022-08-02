Retirement Group LLC Sells 1,399 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Retirement Group LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Waste Management by 769.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.57.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

