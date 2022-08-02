Retirement Group LLC Sells 35 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Retirement Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,124,000. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 277,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,463,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.64.

NYSE:NOC opened at $475.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.16. The company has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

