Retirement Group LLC Sells 855 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Retirement Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SCHE opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.